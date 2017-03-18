Paris shooting attacks, what we know so far

Paris is on high alert

Paris is on high alert after today’s two shootings. There has been a series of deadly terror attacks in the French capital the last few years. Operation Sentinelle was launched in 2015 with over 7,000 armed soldiers on the streets of Paris and across France.

At routine vehicle check three police officers had stopped a vehicle and were attacked with one female police officer being shot at 07:00 local time.

A woman’s car was hijacked at gunpoint, by the gunman which was later found at Orly airport.

At 08:30 the gunman tried to steal an automatic machine gun from a soldier who was on duty at Orly airport.

The gunman was unable to take the weapon and was shot dead by two other soldiers.

This is the gunman after he was shot dead:

The airport was evacuated, all flights diverted and passengers on planes were not allowed to disembark.

Bomb squad experts combed the airport for any explosives and also the dead gunman. No explosives were found.

French police sources had said the gunman was known to the intelligence and security services. They said he was “a radicalised muslim known to the intelligence services and the justice system.”

He has been named as Ziyed B. His father and brother have both been detained by the French authorities.

He had sent a chilling text message to his family after shooting one polive officer in the face. He said: “I shot the police.” BFM TV has reported.

Today’s Six Nation rugby match bewteen Wales and France has been unaffected and the Royals visit to Bataclan survivors still went ahead as planned.