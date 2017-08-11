Paddy Power appoints head of Trump betting
Here are his responsibilities
Irish bookmaker Paddy Power have announced the appointment of Joe Lee – previously a sports trader for more than 15 years – to the role of Head of Trump Betting.
The company were forced to create the role after record-breaking interest in Donald Trump’s Presidency – the Donald attracting more bets within three months of his inauguration than predecessor Barack Obama did in his entire term.
Already online, Paddy Power have a ‘Trump Hub’, a micro-site which hosts more than 150+ special bets on the U.S. President, and the appointment of Lee is the next step in their focus on Trump – which started when they paid out early on him losing the Presidential Election last year, a decision which cost them $5million.
Spokesman Paddy Power said: “This year, nothing gains interest like Trump. In terms of bets, politics has been more important than golf – even though the opposite is true for Trump.
“It’s only a three-month contract to start with but, let’s face it, could you guarantee Trump (or the world) lasting beyond that?
Head of Trump Betting Joe Lee said: “I haven’t got much experience for this job. A bit like Trump and the Presidency.
“My first role in office will be to take a golfing holiday.”
TRUMP SPECIALS
- Trump to surgically enhance his penis – 50/1
- To grow a Hitler moustache – 66/1
- To confirm he’s had hair surgery – 2/1
- Trump to commission his own face to be added to Mount Rushmore – 100/1
- Trump to deny the existence of God – 20/1
- To convert to Scientology – 25/1
- To convert to Islam – 50/1
- France to ask for the Statue of Liberty back – 50/1
- Trump to deport Mo Farah – 50/1
- To deport Madonna – 80/1
- A Trump sex tape to be leaked online 14/1
- Trump to come out as gay – 100/1
- Trump to pain the White House gold – 500/1
- Trump to meet with the leader of the KKK – 33/1
- Trump to play a round of golf with Obama – 4/1