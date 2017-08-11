Paddy Power appoints head of Trump betting

Here are his responsibilities

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power have announced the appointment of Joe Lee – previously a sports trader for more than 15 years – to the role of Head of Trump Betting.

The company were forced to create the role after record-breaking interest in Donald Trump’s Presidency – the Donald attracting more bets within three months of his inauguration than predecessor Barack Obama did in his entire term.

Already online, Paddy Power have a ‘Trump Hub’, a micro-site which hosts more than 150+ special bets on the U.S. President, and the appointment of Lee is the next step in their focus on Trump – which started when they paid out early on him losing the Presidential Election last year, a decision which cost them $5million.

Spokesman Paddy Power said: “This year, nothing gains interest like Trump. In terms of bets, politics has been more important than golf – even though the opposite is true for Trump.

“It’s only a three-month contract to start with but, let’s face it, could you guarantee Trump (or the world) lasting beyond that?

Head of Trump Betting Joe Lee said: “I haven’t got much experience for this job. A bit like Trump and the Presidency.

“My first role in office will be to take a golfing holiday.”