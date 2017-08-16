Over three million more people in work since 2010

New figures reveal

Unemployment is at the lowest level since 1975, official figures released today show.

The Office of National Statistics figures reveal that the unemployment rate has fallen to 4.4 per cent with record numbers of people in work.

The employment rate is at the highest level since records began in 1971 with 32m people now in work a record high of 75 per cent.

There are now 338,000 more people in work compared to this time last year and the figures have been driven by increases in the number of people in secure work.

This year has been strong for employment growth so far with 247,000 more people now in work since January.

Minister for Employment, Damian Hinds said: “These statistics show that record levels of people are in work across the country and earning a wage, which is great news.

“Over three million more people are in work now than in 2010, with seven in 10 of these roles being in higher skilled work.

“Over the past year the rise in employment has been overwhelmingly driven by permanent and full-time jobs, as employers continue to invest in Britain’s strong economy.

“The task now is to build on this success through Jobcentre Plus and our employment programmes so that everybody can benefit from the opportunities being created.”