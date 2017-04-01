Over 2m of the UK’s workers set for a pay rise on 1 April 2017

Here’s what the BEIS had to say

According the the Department for Business Energy & Industiral Strategy over 2m workers are set to recieve a pay rise today.

More than 2 million of the UK’s lowest paid workers to benefit from a pay rise

Full-time workers (38 hours) aged 25 and over on the National Living Wage will see a pay rise of just under £600 per year

Those aged 24 and under on the National Minimum Wage receive their second pay rise in six months

Workers are urged to check their pay is updated to reflect new rates

Around 1.7m workers aged 25 and over will see their hourly wage rise by up to 30p to £7.50 today due to the Government’s increase in the National Living Wage.

For many workers that means an inflation-busting 4.2 per cent pay rise or just under £600 ( for a 38-hour week) extra a year.

Around 200,000 workers aged 21 - 24 will also see their pay increase to £7.05 an hour the second increase in the National Minimum Wage in six months.

Business Minister Margot James said:

“The Government is committed to creating an economy that works for everyone and today’s rate rises are great news for some of the UK’s lowest paid workers. More than two million workers will receive an above inflation step up in pay, with some set for a £600-a-year pay rise.

“Every worker in the UK is entitled to at least the National Minimum Wage or National Living Wage and we are determined that they get it.

“From today, my clear message to everyone is to check your pay, talk to your boss and report underpayment to Acas.”

The pay rise comes after the Government launched its £1.7 million National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage awareness campaign to ensure the UK’s lowest paid workers check they are being paid the correct rates. Recent Government polling showed that only 1 in 7 (13 per cent) people earning under £15,000 check their pay less than every 2 months - if ever. The advertising campaign encourages workers to visit the campaign website www.gov.uk/checkyourpay to find out more.

Employers have a duty to be aware of and comply with the different legal National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage rates. If workers are concerned they are not being paid the correct rates or if employers need more information about the legal requirements then they can seek advice from Acas.