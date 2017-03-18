Orly airport shooting linked to police shooting in north Paris

French police

The French Interior Ministry has confirmed the man shot dead at Orly airport in Paris is the same man that was involved in the shootings in a northern Paris suburb.

Police sources said to Reuters that the suspect was a radicalised muslim who was also known to the intelligence services.

In the first attack the driver was stopped by police at a road check, just before 7am local time. He then opened fire shooting a female police officer in the head. Police sources have said that she is thankfully only “slightly injured.”

It is thought that the man stole two cars, one was abandoned in Vitry the other was found at Orly airport.