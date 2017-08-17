One terror ‘suspect shot dead by police’ in a shootout another arrested over Barcelona terror attack

Terror attack: Latest

It has been reported that one suspect was shot dead by police, and a second suspected terrorist has been arrested, who is believed to be a French resident.

They drove a van at speed into crowds of people shopping on Las Ramblas around 5pm, Thursday, police have so far confirmed 12 people have been killed and more than 80 injured.

There were earlier reports that the terror suspects had held up a bar with hostages, a spokesman has since dismissed this.

Oscar Cano, who witnessed the attack said to TV3 that the van has moved onto the central pedestrian area, then at high speed the van was swerving from left to right to deliberately hit people.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility saying the attack was carried out by “Islamic State soldiers,” Amaq which is the IS-linked news agency delivered this brief statement Thursday evening.