One in two employers think young people do not have the skills they need to enter the workforce

Study finds

New research reveals that fifty percent of small and medium employers (SMEs) think that young people do not have the core non-technical skills needed for entry level jobs, according to a survey by the EY Foundation and the School to Work Campaign. These skills include: working as part of a team, problem-solving, resilience, the ability to communicate, organisational skills and punctuality

Mirroring that, 56 per cent of young people said they can’t get the experience of work they need to get the job they want, according to another survey by the EY Foundation in partnership with the Chartered Management Institute (CMI).

The full findings of the research into what SMEs (which make up over 99 per cent of UK businesses) and young people think about the job market, are being unveiled today at the launch of the School to Work Campaign.

The Campaign which is being led by a coalition of employers, young people, education, government and voluntary, community and social enterprise sector representatives is calling for an accredited “School to Work Framework”.

The Framework would be included in the national curriculum for all 9-18 year olds so that every young person in the UK, regardless of background, would learn essential core workplace skills in the classroom and during work experience. In addition, they would learn about the diversity of jobs, the requirements and ways to get them, as well as local opportunities.