Official launch marks positive start for My Care

The official launch of the My Care, My Way service at the Violet Melchett Integrated Care Centre was met with a positive response as it took place on Wednesday 29 March 2017.

The Deputy Mayor of Kensington and Chelsea, Councillor William Pascal, was in attendance and cut the ceremonial ribbon in front of all those present, after a brief speech in which he spoke about the importance of joined-up health and wellbeing for patients.

Chair of West London Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Dr Fiona Butler, also gave a speech in which she noted the importance of patients being at the centre of their own care. She also acknowledged that the current My Care, My Way model may be extended to other groups if it continues to prove itself as successful with over 65s.

Those in attendance were able to take a tour of the centre, view the community artworks created by ACAVA, hear about the new health and social care services available, and ask questions. They were also able to make use of the special massage chair on site, as well as trial the reflexology on offer.

My Care, My Way has been rolled out gradually over the past 12 months and it is now fully bedded in at both the Violet Melchett Integrated Care Centre and at the St Charles Integrated Care Centre. After receiving fantastic feedback from patients regarding the service, the launch was a great way to celebrate My Care, My Way as a fully-fledged part of the Violet Melchett Integrated Care Centre.

Dr Fiona Butler, Chair of West London CCG said: “These hubs are very much a part of the community, so it is great that we are able to keep improving patient care by introducing a well-received service like My Care, My Way.”