Nuclear tests feared in North Korea as a 3.4 magnitude earthquake detected
Man-made or nuclear testing?
Chinese authorities have confirmed a magnitude 3.4 earthquake has been detected near to the nuclear testing site, in a “suspected explosion” sparking fears that North Korea have conducted another nuclear test.
However, South Korean officials have said this could be a natural quake as two seismic events have now been triggered, therefore this being “unlikely” to be man-made.
Tensions are extremely heightened after President Trumps horrific speech at the UN where he called Kim-Jong-un the “rocket man,” Jong-un said that Trump’s speech was the “most ferocious declaration of war in history.”
Jong-un said that will consider his response being the “highest level of hard-line countermeasure.”
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) have said they are unable to make a decision as to what may have caused this earthquake on Saturday.
The USGS said that their seismologists confirmed it happened at a depth of 5KM and said, We cannot conclusively confirm at this time the nature [natural or human made] of the event.”