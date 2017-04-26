Now is the time to take control of winter fuel bills urges Swale Heating

Good to know

Spring and summer may seem an unlikely time to think about heating your home but making a few basic changes during the warmer months could really pay dividends when winter comes along.

Swale Heating, the largest independent heating company in London and the South East, is already helping its customers reduce the impact of rising domestic energy bills by handing out free advice on easy ways to manage energy use.

Sales Director Matthew Edwards says: “The price people pay for domestic energy and other utilities in the UK has become a major issue in the run-up to the General Election on 8 June.

“Whatever the outcome and whatever policies are put in place, it’s important that householders are aware of the many things they can do themselves to keep their energy bills as low as possible, whatever tariff or deal they may be on in the future.”

Here’s Matthew’s summer checklist for reducing energy bills:

Lower your hot water temperature. Your thermostat needn’t be higher than 60 degrees Centigrade (140 degrees Fahrenheit). Any higher and you will only be mixing it with cold water to cool it back down for use Buy a new insulation jacket for your hot water tank around £15. It should be 75mm or three inches thick and could save up to £35 per year Check your system settings. Are they working correctly? An efficient room thermostat and thermostatic radiator valves can reduce the energy your boiler consumes by up to 40 per cent Lower the central heating thermostat by one degree. You won’t notice the difference but the reduction can shave £55 from an annual bill If you have a programmer, set it so that the heating only comes on when needed. Don’t heat an empty house Get your boiler serviced. Breakdowns are much less likely and you can ensure it’s safer and more efficient, thus reducing your energy bills If you can invest now. Replace an old G-rated boiler with an efficient A-rated new one and you could reduce your energy consumption by a third and save up to £350 (according to the Energy Savings Trust) per year on your gas bill Compare energy tariffs to make sure you are getting the best deal Fix draught excluders around doors, windows, letterboxes and keyholes. (However, do not block or seal any air vents which ensure that the central heating boiler operates safely) Take a shower! A daily bath can use about 13,000 litres more water per year than a five-minute shower

As a Nest Pro installer, Swale Heating are one of the region’s go-to experts when it comes to supplying and installing the Nest Learning Thermostat, the ingenious product that’s helping customers cut their fuel bills by up to 29 per cent a year. Invented by the designer behind the iPod, it takes its cues from the behaviour of its users and then compiles a programme based on their habits. The Nest app allows you to control your heating via your smartphone, tablet or computer



The device automatically works out how long a house takes to warm up, so that heating reaches the temperature a user requires in time for when they want it, rather than several hours afterwards. The Nest provides data on how long and how often heating systems have been used. It replaces a user’s thermostat and heating programmer, and turns a boiler on or off automatically.



Matthew Edwards says: “We’re committed to helping our customers manage their energy use and Nest offers a great solution and is an excellent combination of design and technology. Our customers love the learning features of Nest, as well as being able to control their heating remotely.”



For more energy-saving ideas for your home, visit www.swaleheating.com