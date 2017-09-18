Norwegian airlines have poached 140 pilots from Ryanair this year and recruited 400

Find out more

Budget airline, Norwegian airlines have poached 140 pilots from troubled Ryanair and has recruited 400 pilots since the start of this year.

A spokesperson for Norwegian said: “We can confirm that 140 pilots have joined us from Ryanair this year.

“Pilot recruitment is also underway for more pilots for our new Dublin base opening later this year.

“As an ambitious, growing airline with a huge aircraft order, Norwegian looks forward to welcoming many new pilots in the future on a journey that will offer exciting, global possibilities.”

Ryanair announced that they will have to cancel up to 50 flights a day for the next six weeks, as they said they had “messed up” with the planning of pilot’s holidays.

Kenny Jacobs the chief marketing officer for Ryanair said: “We have messed up in the planning of pilot holidays and we’re working hard to fix that.”