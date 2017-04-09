Norway terror as bomb found in Oslo days after Stockholm attack

Here’s what happened

Police in Norway detonated an explosive device in Oslo Saturday night. The device was left on busy street outside Groenland underground station in the centre of Oslo and a large area was cordoned off.

Heavily armed police swept through the area to evacuate people from bars and restaurants in the capital.

Im near #Gronland#osloand just heard explosion. Sounded like detonation but waiting confirmatiom pic.twitter.com/cfnqUy5MwT — Fredrik Drevon (@FredrikDrevon) April 8, 2017

Journalist Fredik Drevon who is based in Oslo wrote on twitter “I asked a police officer if police did a detonation. He said “Yes, we tried …”

I asked a police officer if police did a detonation. He said “Yes, we tried …” #oslo #gronlandpic.twitter.com/Wo6hwGmZpo — Fredrik Drevon (@FredrikDrevon) April 8, 2017

A Norwegian police spokesman said: “The noise from the blast was louder than our explosives themselves would cause.”

A witness Malin Myrvold who was on the fourth floor of a near-by building saw the activity unfold and said: “Every restaurant was being closed. You could see cops in heavy armour going in every store and restaurant.”

“We were trying to see what was going on. The police were screaming at us to get back inside and stay where we were.”

#Oslo returning to normal. This is #Gronland where the bomb like device was destroyed in controlled detonation #norwaypic.twitter.com/UnRoeca7is — Fredrik Drevon (@FredrikDrevon) April 9, 2017