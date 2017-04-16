North Korea’s missile test failed and “blew up almost immediately”

The latest…

North Korea’s missile test on the east coast has failed say’s South Korea’s military.

South Korea’s defence ministry said: “North Korea attempted to test an unidentified type of missile from Sinpo area in the South Hamkyong Province this morning, but we suspect the launch has failed.”

US Pacific Command later confirmed the fail test and said that the military are “fully committed to working closely with our allies in the Republic of Korea and in Japan to maintain security.”

Commander Dave Benham of the US Navy said: the missile “blew up almost immediately” at 10:21pm UK time.

It is still not clear whether or not North Korea’s missile test Sunday was a nuclear test or not.

Choe Ryong-Hae of the North Korean military said Saturday at Kim Jong-Un’s parade in Pyongyang that North Korea is “prepared to respond to an all-out war with an all-out war.”

“We are ready to hit back with nuclear attacks of our own style against any nuclear attacks,” he said.

More follows…