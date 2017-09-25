North Korea says US has declared war and reserves ‘right to shoot down US bombers’ in or out of Korean airspace

What will happen next?

The North Korean foreign minister, Ri Yong-ho has said Monday, the President Trump has declared war on his country.

With months of tension and diplomats sitting on a knife edge, this last week weekend saw Trump and Kim Jong-un exchange deadly words of war against each other.

However, Yong-ho said to journalists in New York, that the world “should clearly remember” it was the US who declared war first.

He added, that North Korea reserves the “right to shoot down US bombers,” even if they are not in their airspace.

“Since the US declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down US strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country.”

Trump tweeted that Mr Ri and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “won’t be around much longer,” if their rhetoric continues.

Jong-un said last week: “Now that Trump has denied the existence of and insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of war in history that he would destory the Domocratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), we will consider with seriousness exercising of a coreesponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history.”

Despite the war of words, experts have played down the risk of direct conflict.