North Korea ready for nuclear attack

Tensions are high

North Korea has Wednesday issued a grave threat to the US saying that any sign of aggression will result in a nuclear strike on the United States.

North Korea’s warning comes as the US has diverted their war ships from Australia and also sent the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier from Singapore last week forming a US Navy strike group to the Korean peninsula.

The decision to send the strike force sparked the rapidly growing tensions with the North as there are also ongoing military drills with the US and South Korea. North Korea regards this as dress rehearsal for an invasion in the North.

North Korea’s official newspaper, Rodong Sinmun said: “Our revolutionary strong army is keenly watching every move by enemy elements with our nuclear sight focused on the US invasionary bases not only in South Korea and the Pacific operation theatre but also in the US mainland.”

