North Korea nuclear threat: US sends Navy strike group

Is the US preparing for war?

The US has deployed warships “as a prudent measure to maintain readiness” near to the Korean peninsula as a show of force after North Korea’s “reckless” nuclear threat.

Nork Korea condemned the US airstrikes in Syria saying, “it was an act of intolerable aggression” and justifying “a million times over” the reason why North Korea should develop a nuclear deterrent.

President Donald Trump spoke with China’s leader Xi Jinping for Beijing to help to halt Kim Jong-Un’s nuclear weapons programme this week.

The US has diverted warships from Australia and saying as “a prudent measure to maintain readiness and presence in the Western Pacific,” and has also sent from Singapore the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier which will head the Navy strike group.

Commander Dave Benham the US Pacific Command spokesman said: “The number one threat in the region continues to be North Korea, due to its reckless, irresponsible and destabilising programme of missile tests and pursuit of a nuclear weapons capability.”

Experts fear and believe that North Korea is only two years away from having long-range missiles that will be able to reach the US. It is further feared that Pyongyang is getting ready for their sixth nuclear test.

Rex Tillerson the US secretary of state said: “The policy of strategic patience has ended.”

“We’re exploring a new range of diplomatic, security and economic measures. All options are on the table.”