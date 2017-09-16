North Korea: Kim Jong Boom has vowed to establish its nuclear goal despite sanctions

Tensions are on a knife edge

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-Un has said he vows to reach their nuclear goal as they want to establish an “equilibrium” with the US in a show of military force.

Friday, North Korea fired an Inter-Contental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) over northern Japan, this latest missile test has been the furthest their missiles have reached.

Thursday, a series of threats came from the North Korean leader, he threated to completely sink Japan into the sea.

Jong-Un was quoted as saying by KCNA news agency: “We should clearly show the big power chauvinists how our state attain the goal of completing its nuclear force despite their limitless sanctions and blockade.

Adding, that their goals is “to establish the equilibrium of real force with the US and make the US rulers dare not talk about military option for the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea].”

Jong-Un further indicated that there will be more missile tests, he said that all future drills will be “meaningful and practical ones for increasing the combat power of the nuclear force.”

He wants to establish order in the deployment of nuclear warheads for “actual war.”

Friday, Jong-Un personally watched the launch of the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile, it was fired over Hokkaido, in the north and travelled at a speed of 3,700km, it took just five minutes.

President Trump has said they are ready for a military option, if needed, he said speaking after Friday’s missile test: “Once again shown its utter contempt for its neighbours, and the entire world community.”

Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the US, said: “Honestly, I think the United States should be doing… much more than now, so that there’s real effective international co-operation on this issue.

“They should refrain from issuing more threats. They should do more to find effective ways to resume dialogue and negotiation.”

Vasiliy Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN said: “We think that threats, tests, launches, and mutual threats in fact should be stopped, and that we should engage in meaningful negotiations.”

North Korea has fired four types of rockets successfully, the Nodong that has a range of 1,300km, the Musudan with a range of 3,500km, the Hwasong-12 that has a range of 4,500km and then the Hwasong-14 that reach as far as 8,000km.