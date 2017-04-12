Nigeria foils attack against UK and US embassies

US Embassy, Abuja

A plot to attack UK and US embassies in Nigeria by Is Boko Haram linked members has been foiled, security services say.

Nigeria’s department of state security said Wednesday that five jihadists were arrested for “perfecting plans” to attack UK and US embassies along with “other western interests” in Abuja.

A member of the Islamist militant group confessed the details after being arrested some weeks before, security services have said.