Nicky Morgan has defended Osborne’s appointment as Editor

George Osbourne

Nicky Morgan, ex-education secretary has defended George Osborne’s new role as Editor of the Evening Standard. She said Cabinet Minister’s fired by PM will have their “voices heard.”

The governments watchdog on ethical standards make the rules on MPs taking second jobs. They will meet this Thursday on George Osborne’s new role. George Osborne will face criticism from the Cabinet Office for not seeking approval before accepting the new role as Editor.

However, Nicky Morgan said: “we’re going to have to stop MPs being ministers,” if the Committee on Standards in Public is to ban MPs having jobs outside of being an MP.

Mrs Morgan said Osborne has been “a very good constituency MP while he was chancellor.” she described his new role as “the ultimate second job”, adding: “We want talented, interesting people to take on these big jobs.”

Mrs Morgan said on ITV’s Robert Peston show: “George is very much about being the voice of the liberal Conservative party. When you’re fired as we all were last summer, what did they expect, the government? That we all just going to disappear?

“No, we are going to make our voices heard, whether it’s me writing articles, whether it’s George being editor of the Evening Standard.

“There’s a liberal Conservatism point of view to be talked about and we’re going to do that.”

