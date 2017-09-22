News of Uber losing licence see’s Just Eat share price jump by 20p per share

Find out more

News of Uber being stripped of their licence Friday, has seen takeaway delivery service, Just Eat share price rocket by 20p per share with a high of £6.9350.

According to Business Insider, the delivery platform saw a spike in their share price as city traders quickly invested into the delivery service, amid fear UberEats service will be heavily affected after Friday’s licence decision by TfL.

A spokesman for Uber said to the Metro, UberEats service will not be affected as being stripped of their licence only applies to their private hire operations.