New West End Company reveal recommendations for traffic-free Oxford Street

New West End Company have revealed their proposal for a partially traffic-free Oxford Street as part of their response to the Westminster City Council and TfL-led consultation on the future of the Oxford Street district.

New West End Company are calling for a traffic free blocks from 10am to 10pm - with all or some north-south routes remaining open, in addition to significant traffic reduction across the whole of the West End.

This is the preferred option because:

Shoppers will still experience a traffic free shopping environment

Shoppers can access buses and taxis on certain north south routes

Delivery vehicles can operate from certain north-south routes and during the night

Each block will be easier to manage

Public realm, including air quality, could be significantly improved ahead of Crossrail’s arrival next year

There is an emphasis on reduction, rather than simple rerouting of existing traffic.

In addition, New West End Company has found overwhelming support for the suggestion of traffic-free zones after surveying 250 shoppers. 85 per cent of respondents supported traffic free sections of Oxford Street at specific times.

These recommendations come at a crucial time for the West End, as the area gears up to welcome an extra 60m visitors annually from 2020 following the opening of the West End Stations on the Elizabeth Line next year.

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive, New West End Company, said: “Oxford Street is the nation’s high street and it is vital for the West End that it remains a world-class area. Traffic-free zones across the West End, and particularly on Oxford Street, would make a huge difference to area and improve the experience of workers, visitors and residents alike. But this must be achieved through removing traffic from the West End, not simply diverting it down neighbouring streets.

“This summer marks 500 days until the Elizabeth Line arrives in the West End. We believe a consensus on traffic reduction needs to be reached before the 2018 launch date in order to establish a truly world-class experience for the extra influx of visitors the new line will bring.”