New Look CEO steps down

The Board of New Look Retail Group Ltd (the “Company” or “New Look”) today announces that Anders Kristiansen has stood down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after almost five years.

Danny Barrasso, Managing Director UK & ROI, has been appointed as Interim CEO with immediate effect.



The Board has launched a search process to identify and appoint a permanent successor to Anders.



John Gnodde, Chairman, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Anders for the fantastic contribution he has made during his time here at New Look. Under his leadership, the company has made significant progress and we wish him well for the future.



“As New Look embarks on its next phase of development, we have mutually agreed that it is the appropriate time for a change to the leadership of the company. Danny and the wider Executive Team have the full support of all the shareholders to provide continued operational progress and leadership as we search for a permanent CEO.”

Anders Kristiansen said: “I have really enjoyed my time at New Look and it has been a privilege to work with so many amazing, hard-working and talented people. I am proud of what we have achieved as a company and have every faith in New Look’s future prospects and progression.”





