NatWest and City Business Library to benefit entrepreneurs with free advice

Are you a budding entreprenuer who needs advice?

NatWest’s famous Boost Bus is set to help the capital’s aspiring entrepreneurs at Enterprise and Entrepreneurship in the City later this week, a free business start-up and scale-up event in association with the City of London Corporation’s City Business Library and leading UK edtech firm, e-Careers.

Taking place in the historic Guildhall Yard on Friday 23 June, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship in the City has been developed to help budding entrepreneurs and business start-ups grow and succeed. It features drop-in advice on hand from the NatWest Business Growth Team, supported by a whole host of seminars and workshops, including ‘Protecting and Funding your Intellectual Property’ and ‘Pitching Masterclass’.

Representatives from supporting Businesses and Organisations will also form an Entrepreneur Panel, with key points for discussion, including Crowdfunding, Tech Funding, and Equity Investment.

Alexandra Leader, business engagement manager at City Business Library, said:

“Enterprise and Entrepreneurship in the City will be an informative event to entrepreneurs, start-ups, and scale-ups from across the capital. If they are looking for additional business advice or support from some of the UK’s leading organisations and establishments, including the NatWest Boost Bus team, this is a superb opportunity for them.” “City Business Library is dedicated to supporting the capital’s business community – from start-ups to established SMEs – by offering a wide range of services, including access to free business information, flexible workspace, meeting rooms, and an affordable training provision powered by e-Careers’ popular e-learning platform. My team is looking forward to the event and is confident that delegates will benefit from it.”

Other businesses and organisations supporting the event alongside NatWest, City Business Library and e-Careers include a city law firm, Business for London Consortium, Companies House, East London Business Place, Building Legacies, Nockolds Solicitors, School for Social Entrepreneurs, Intellectual Property Office, Mi Ventures, Virgin Start-ups, and ICAEW Business Advice Service.

Jazz Gandhum, CEO of e-Careers, added:

“e-Careers is proud to support Enterprise and Entrepreneurship in the City, and feel that it will be an extremely beneficial event for Business Owners and aspiring entrepreneurs from across the capital. “When starting a business, founders often take on the roles of Bookkeeper, Marketing Manager, Operations Manager and Managing Director all in one - e-Careers will be on hand throughout the event to help entrepreneurs understand that supporting skillset through affordable and accessible training and development opportunities can be crucial in the early days, supported by our offering free Microsoft excel 2013/2016 online training programmes covering basic, medium and advanced levels to all attendees.”

To find out more about Enterprise and Entrepreneurship in the City or to register your interest, click here