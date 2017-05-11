Natural sports nutrition brand TRIBE seeks to raise £1m in crowdfunding venture

This is who they are

Founded by three lifelong friends in 2015 following an epic 1,000-mile charity run, TRIBE will take to Crowdcube on Monday 15 May with an aim to raise £1m in a bid to become the biggest sports nutrition brand in Europe by 2025.

TRIBE was inspired during Run For Love, a charity run involving 39 marathons in 30 days across Eastern Europe in 2013. Training for such extreme distances, school friends Guy Hacking, Rob Martineau and Tom Stancliffe found that mainstream sports nutrition products, which were filled with refined sugars and chemicals, didn’t give them what they needed to perform.



On their return home, they took over Martineau’s mum’s kitchen and began to develop a new type of sports nutrition TRIBE, adapting recipes based on feedback from a network of family and friends.



From the first neon pink, plastic pouches (sealed with a pair of hair straighteners), TRIBE Packs now feature a selection of 20 innovative natural products, from vegan protein shakes to performance energy and recovery bars. All are packaged into TRIBE’s tailored subscription Packs for members, making TRIBE one of the most interesting natural sports nutrition brand on the market.



In the past 18 months since the founders quit their jobs to form the business, the customer base has grown to 25,000 valued members, Tribe Pack subscribers, and over 10,000 outdoor event attendees. With a revenue run rate in excess of £600,000 and consecutive month-on-month growth of over 20 per cent since Q3 2015, TRIBE aims to be the leader of a sports nutrition revolution by 2025.



As part of the fundraising phase, remaining true to the ethos of the business, TRIBE will stage two participation events for prospective investors, a London to Oxford cycle on Saturday, 13 May and a London TRIBE run on Tuesday, 16 May. Members will also be given a four-day exclusive opportunity to acquire shares in the business before the investment opportunity goes live to the public on 15 May.



The new funds will help to aid product development (more due in late 2017), improve e-commerce tech, invest in digital marketing and support the hosting of unique future participation events.

Guy Hacking, TRIBE Co-Founder, said: “TRIBE was inspired by Run for Love, when 250 runners joined us Forrest Gump style on the road. Since then community has been at the heart of TRIBE, and it’s crucial that our community is part of this stage of our journey. We want the runners and riders who we build our products for to own the business.

“All TRIBE investors will play a big part in TRIBE’s evolution. All will be guaranteed a 15 per cent lifetime discount and we will never release a product until every single shareholder has had a chance to road test it. We’re excited to welcome likeminded individuals to join the TRIBE.”

Robert Leechman, TRIBE chairman and investor and former global CCO of Coca-Cola, said: “When you’re talking about investing in a young brand, you want to know that it’s in the right sector, growing rapidly and the foundations are being put in place. I can honestly say that all of that has been achieved in the first 18 months of TRIBE’s existence. The thing that really excites me about the next few years, is that after one year we’ve barely scratched the surface.”

For more information and to invest in TRIBE today, go to: crowdcube.com/tribe