Napping at work increases productivity for 14 per cent of Londoners

Would you have a nap?

According to new research from Vodafone UK, 82 per cent of Brits commute, with 16 per cent of employees spending more than an hour each day travelling to work. Working practices are constantly evolving, but have we found the right balance when it comes to the great British commute?

Here are some highlights:

Most people don’t like commuting: 82 per cent of UK employees commute and less than half (48 per cent) say they enjoy their journey and almost one in five (18 per cent) go as far as to say they hate it (increasing to 30 per cent amongst those in London)

It can be productive time: It’s important for employers to recognise that 30 per cent of commuters would like to be able to avoid the cost of the journey to work, by working in another location or company (increasing to 44 per cent of Londoners) – this may make them susceptible to companies offering more flexible working.

Shorter commutes are less productive:While on average four out of five (81 per cent) people do not work during their commute, that changes the longer a commute is – 41 per cent of employees who travel between two and three hours a day use the time to work.

Less than half (48 per cent) of workers enjoy their commute, while almost one in five (18 per cent) hate it. Reinforcing this point, over 60 per cent surveyed would be encouraged to leave their employer for a shorter commute (33 per cent) or to commute less often (32 per cent).

So what makes employees more productive at work (in London)?

Prioritise important work: 64 per cent

Take regular breaks: 41 per cent

Make sure that I do each task as soon I get it: 39 per cent

Structure my working day to do harder tasks first: 35 per cent

Take breaks from email: 36 per cent

Regular exercise: 23 per cent

Take a nap at work: 14 per cent

Commenting on the results of the survey, Tony Bailey, Head of Regional Business at Vodafone UK, said: “If you’re a business that doesn’t need its staff in the office, on the shop floor or at a set location every day, do your workers need to commute?

“Could they work in another location but still be present using video conferencing and collaborative applications. Could you equip your employees so that they are able to access their office systems wherever they are?

“Commuting may well have been a fixture for British workers over the last century, but technology now makes it possible to rethink how we bring people together virtually, and how we harness talent wherever people may be working.

“Previous research commissioned by Vodafone UK and conducted by LSE found that if workforce efficiencies with a focus on management, technology and flexibility, were addressed, employers could see a rise in productivity by as much as 20 per cent. This research also suggested a reduction in commuting time could have a generally positive impact on productivity, with flexible working practices offering benefits in terms of talent attraction and retention.

“We have the opportunity to explore new ways of keeping people connected and productive, while making better use of their time. Is now the time to get ready for a more flexible future?”