MPs to end workers open to ‘exploitation’ and ‘bogus’ self-employment

Couriers and drivers working for firms like Deliveroo and Uber must have full worker rights, MPs have said.

They want to put an end to “bogus” self-employment contracts that leave workers vulnerable to “exploitation.”

The department for Work and Pensions Committee have concluded after an investigation and criticised Uber’s policy of charging drivers who are sick the costs of organising cover.

However, Uber spoke out saying that the vasy majority of their workers are happy with their contracts.

A spokesperson said: “Almost all taxi and private hire drivers in the UK have been self-employed for decades, and with Uber they have more control over what they do.”

“The vast majority of drivers who use Uber tell us they want to remain their own boss, as that’s the main reason why they signed up to us in the first place.”

Deliveroo also gave evidence to the Work and Pensions Committee, they said in a statement: “We receive 10,000 rider applications every week because people are attracted to the flexible way of working that we offer.”

“Before Deliveroo existed, many workers in the food delivery business were paid in cash, in the black economy. All of our riders are registered to work legally and pay their taxes in the UK.”

“Deliveroo is proud to offer well paid, flexible work to over 15,000 riders. Our riders on average earn well above the National Living Wage.”

Jack Clifford a Bristol student who works for the company Deliveroo said: “As a student in Bristol, Deliveroo offers me the flexibility that I need. I can work one hour in the evenings or a whole day on the weekends, as and when I need the money.”

“I’m well aware that I don’t have the rights of a worker or employee like unfair dismissal and paid leave, but this is a price I’m willing to pay for a working arrangement that fits my lifestyle perfectly.”

“This arrangement might not work for everybody, but for the many people who it does work for it is preferable to fixed hours on minimum wage.”

“I control when I work, earn enough to support myself and the only person telling me what to do is the app on my phone.”

Although Frank Field the chairman for the Works and Pensions Committee said that companies are “avoiding all their responsibilities” so that they can profit from “bogus self-employed designation.”

“This inquiry has convinced me of the need to offer ‘worker’ status to the drivers who work with those companies as the default option.”

The prime minister Theresa May said last year speaking on the subject that: “If we are to build a country that works for everyone not just the privileged few. We need to be certain that employment regulation and practices are keeping pace with the changing world of work.”