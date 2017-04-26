Moore Blatch advises on SecureData’s purchase of Cygnia Technologies

Here’s what was said

SecureData, a leading cybersecurity services and solutions provider, has acquired cybersecurity company, Cygnia Technologies Ltd, with the legal advice being provided by lawyers Moore Blatch.

The acquisition of Cygnia Technologies Ltd by SecureData sees two of the leading cybersecurity companies in the UK come together. With over 210 employees, including 150 cybersecurity professionals, SecureData, operates across the UK and selected overseas markets, providing services to approximately 1000 customers. Cygnia Technologies Ltd was established in 2007 and provides IT security solutions to some of the most secure organisations in the UK.

Moore Blatch provided the legal support to SecureData with the transaction led by Partner Peter Jeffery, who was assisted by Associate Solicitor, Thomas Clark. The transaction also involved the Commercial, Employment and Property teams, headed by Partners John Warchus and Katherine Maxwell.

Ian Brown, Executive Chairman at SecureData said: “This is an exciting transaction for us and we are delighted to welcome the team from Cygnia to SecureData. The enhanced group is now clearly positioned as one of the leading independent cybersecurity services businesses throughout the UK and selected overseas markets. We are also grateful to the team at Moore Blatch who provided excellent legal support throughout the process.”

Peter Jeffery said: “With cyber-attacks being one of the biggest threats facing business today, cybersecurity is critical. We were delighted to work with SecureData to ensure a smooth transaction enabling them to expand their market offering to additional customers across the UK”

This transaction comes off the back of a successful eighteen months of corporate transactions in the digital and technology sectors for Moore Blatch, with Peter Jeffery himself completing deals worth over £250 million.