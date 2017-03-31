Molly Moggs the popular LGBT bar closes its doors in Soho

Here’s what people had to say

The popular Molly Moggs has closed its doors for the last time in the heart of London’s gay scene, Old Compton street, Soho.

The venue which was renowned for its drag shows will reopen soon elsewhere.

Molly Moggs management wrote on Facebook: “It comes with a heavy heart that we have to inform you all of this situation.

“Unfortunately, today we say goodbye to the Molly Moggs that we’ve all loved for many years.”

“We can’t thank our loyal customers and our new customers enough for sticking with us through the thick and thin and making it such a valuable part of Soho.”

Richard Rhodes a performer spoke of his sadness on social media: “Yes, Molly’s has closed. No I don’t know what’s happening with it.”

“I’ve been performing at Molly’s as Cookie MonStar on and off for the past eight years so of course it’s a sad day.”

“But things needed to change and with change come new beginnings, of which there are plenty that I’m excited about.”

So sad to hear of the closure of #MollyMoggs. Many fun evenings in there,lovely people and fabulous drag queens.#anotheronebitesthedust. x — shirley pink (@pink_7toby) March 30, 2017

Another person said: “Such a shame. Had many a great night in Molly’s over the years. Will miss the best venue in Soho!”