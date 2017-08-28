Modern Nomads launches to develop future digital Nomads

Here’s what they said

The world of work is being disrupted. New models for careers and workplaces are emerging thick and fast. Modern Nomads is a new start up which provides practical support for those who want to be ‘remote workers’ professionals who use technology to work from anywhere in the world and demand the freedom to combine work, travel and professional development.

Modern Nomads is launching its first professional development programme with month-long boot camps on the Thai island of Koh Phangan from November. It is the world’s only co-working retreat to offer 1:1 business coaches and workshops, together with opportunities for personal enrichment and wellness programmes. It is targeting entrepreneurs, people at a pivotal stage in their careers and forward looking companies who want to offer talented employees an understanding of how working together, they can build flexibility into a corporate career path.

Modern Nomads co-founders, entrepreneurs Gelareh Darvish and Leila Mezoughi explain: “We were both increasingly frustrated by being forced into patterns of work that did not suit us, which were anachronistic in our digital age and worse, had the potential to make us ill, physically and mentally. We had built successful careers in highly competitive sectors – management consultancy, technology and law respectively - but by our late twenties we knew there was a better way of doing things. After a fair amount of research and testing, Modern Nomads was born to give people the skills to build the working lives they want while achieving true personal fulfilment.”

Modern Nomads retreats welcome 15-30 professionals for a month-long programme where they can benefit from a co-working space as well as intensive individual coaching sessions, community workshops to address common business challenges when working remotely and a host of community activities including barbecues, live music, travel and a range of recreational classes.

The first retreat is due to take place in November 2017, with applications being taken online through Modern Nomads’ site.

Co-founders Gelareh and Leila continue: “It’s not just individuals who want to change the way they work. Forward looking employers are realising that to retain talent, they need to offer new options for building careers. Yet despite this, it can be hard for businesses and their employees to know what this alternative approach can look like and what skills are needed. Modern Nomads was set up to show people that 9-5 isn’t their only option and to provide the practical support to do things differently.”