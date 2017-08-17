Mobile reception not up to scratch on UK trains

Study reveals half of UK train commuters face poor and unreliable mobile connectivity

Cobham Wireless, providers of mobile communications systems, reports that commuters are frustrated with the state of mobile signal reception on train journeys up and down the UK. Results of a national online survey indicate that 52% of passengers are prevented from working some of the time during their commute, potentially stopping them from being able to check emails, stay in touch with clients and colleagues or access files remotely.

The survey, conducted by YouGov, which polled over 2,000 consumers across Britain revealed passengers’ frustrations about the lack of mobile connectivity during their commute or business trip, which was preventing them from working on train journeys. The survey canvassed the opinions of commuters that use train routes throughout the UK, with half of their journeys lasting longer than 30 minutes.

Despite the option to use Wi-Fi on some train services the results of the survey clearly indicated a strong preference among respondents (51 per cent) to connecting to the internet via their mobile provider compared to connecting to a public Wi-Fi network (36 per cent). When asked why they prefer to connect to the internet using their mobile service, a resounding 63 per cent expressed concerns about the security of Wi-Fi networks on trains; also 41 per cent disliked having to share personal information to connect to train Wi-Fi.

The survey also revealed that the quality of mobile phone reception on trains up and down the UK varies.

Only 33 per cent of passengers felt that mobile signal reception was good enough to connect them to the internet.

Up to a quarter (24 per cent) didn’t rate their service at all, stating that mobile phone coverage was poor.

Even train Wi-Fi doesn’t make the grade:

Only 13 per cent of commuters stating that the service was any good.

Another 22 per cent stated that Wi-Fi wasn’t available at all on their train route.

Ingo Flömer, Director of Product Management, Cobham Wireless said: “The research has revealed that in these hyper connected times the majority of commuters expect to be able to connect to the internet on trains via their mobile service provider. Unfortunately, because of a lack of mobile phone coverage passengers find it difficult to work during their business commute, unable to browse the internet, send emails, or even make phone calls.