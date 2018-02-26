MIXER goes global with US$40 million investment

Howard Shore joins as MIXER’s Chairman

MIXER GLOBAL, the operator of premium co-working spaces and business lounges, has secured a substantial new investment of US$40 million which will enable it to launch its innovative approach to modern working in Europe and the United States.

MIXER has created a unique working environment for business, whether they be creative start-ups or larger companies seeking the right surroundings for specialist teams. Its co-working spaces are designed to meet the needs of modern working, bringing together the services and solutions that businesses and other innovation centres need to thrive in a creative and inspiring environment that enables entrepreneurs to make the right connections throughout the lifecycle of their businesses.

MIXER is the brainchild of Co-Chief Executives Eyal Naveh and Omer Granit who, together with Co-Founders Dror Katzir and Ziv Sapir, set up the business in 2016 with the objective of creating an innovative working environment that serves the needs of growth businesses.

The Company’s sites offer flexible working spaces, meeting, conference and exhibition facilities, secure technology infrastructure, catering and members-only business club lounges all set in beautifully designed indoor and outdoor spaces that encourage interaction and networking in MIXER’s community.

The first MIXER Work & Lounge was opened in November 2016 at Tel Aviv Convention Centre. The second site, MIXER House Tel Aviv, is scheduled to open in April 2018 and will be a segregated complex offering a gym, restaurant, auditorium and 2,000 sq.m of outdoor gardens and a roof deck.