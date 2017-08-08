MHR announce training roadshow to help organisations get GDPR ready

Workshops to provide practical support and advice to HR & payroll professionals

MHR, one of the UK’s leading providers of human capital solutions, is visiting London as part of a roadshow of training workshops to help organisations prepare for the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The GDPR, due to come into force on 25 May 2018, is the biggest change to the management and processing of personal data since the Data Protection Act 1998.

With fines of up to €20m or 4 per cent of an organisation’s global turnover, whichever is higher, in place for non-compliance, organisations can ill-afford to pay lip service to the new regulations and face a race against time to get their house in order and protect their business.

Research over recent months suggests that many companies are underestimating the impact of new data protection regulation and are inadequately prepared, with some still in the dark or confused about its implications.

Indeed, a recent survey of Heads of HR, Payroll Managers, IT and Financial Directors carried out by MHR to determine GDPR readiness revealed that 68 per cent of respondents had not yet received any GDPR awareness training.

A further 53 per cent had yet to assess and appoint a Data Privacy Officer, a mandatory obligation for some companies, which could become more challenging given the predicted shortage of suitable candidates.

The London leg of the roadshow will take place at Radisson Blu Edwardian Grafton, on Thursday 21 September.

Hostedby Claire Wright, Quality & Data Privacy Manager and Julie Lock, Service Development Director at MHR, the workshop will debunk the common myths surrounding GDPR and provide practical support and advice to delegates on key areas of GDPR, including the implications on HR and Payroll and the legal basis for data processing, data retention, data security and what to do in the event of a breach.

Chief Commercial Officer at MHR, Tim Johnson, says: “As the introduction of the GDPR draws ever nearer, the media is littered daily with lots of scaremongering articles, false statistics and contradicting information about what organisations must do to enforce compliance, resulting in widespread confusion and a general lack of awareness and understanding of its application.

“The aim of the workshops is to remove this confusion and provide much-needed clarity to HR and Payroll professionals so they are equipped with all the information they need to prepare for the impending regulations with confidence.”

The sessions will be held at the following locations and dates:

Manchester – Radisson Blu, Manchester Airport, Tues 5 September

– Radisson Blu, Manchester Airport, Tues 5 September Scotland – Radisson Blu, Glasgow, Thurs 7 September

Radisson Blu, Glasgow, Thurs 7 September Midlands - Hilton East Midlands Airport, Weds 13 September

- Hilton East Midlands Airport, Weds 13 September Wales - Jurys Inn, Cardiff, Weds 20 September

- Jurys Inn, Cardiff, Weds 20 September London – Radisson Blu Edwardian Grafton, Thurs 21 September

The cost of each session is £495 (+VAT) per person. Places are limited so book now to avoid disappointment. For more information and to book your place, please visit https://www.mhr.co.uk/events/hosted/gdpr-training-for-hr-and-payroll-professionals/

To assist businesses with their preparations for GDPR, MHR has also launched a FREE Self-Assessment online tool, which provides a simple step-by-step checklist, answers to common questions and practical guidance on the areas organisations need to consider to ensure compliance. To take the test visit https://www.mhr.co.uk/blog/gdpr-the-facts/