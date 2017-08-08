Metro Bank appoints new chief information officer

Here’s what they said

Metro Bank, the revolution in British Banking, has today announced the appointment of Martyn Atkinson as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Martyn, currently Director of Digital and Change at the bank, will take up the new role on 4 September 2017. He will report to the CEO, Craig Donaldson, and will be a member of the bank’s executive leadership team.

Martyn, who joined Metro Bank in January 2016, has extensive financial services expertise and a track record in IT and digital strategy, development and change. A Cambridge graduate, his previous positions include, Head of Transformation at Nationwide Building Society and Head of Business Change at Friends Life, along with senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group and Accenture.

As CIO he will be accountable for IT strategy and architecture, IT development, support and operations, operational resilience and risk management. He will also continue to be responsible for the bank’s change and transformation division. He will be instrumental in making sure the bank continues to provide a superior customer experience, across all channels, with fully integrated front and back office technology.

Commenting on the appointment, Craig Donaldson, CEO, said: “At Metro Bank, we are constantly improving how we anticipate and meet the needs of our FANS. An essential component is how we deploy and use technology whenever our customers interact with us – online, on the go, instore or over the phone. As CIO, Martyn will be tasked with delivering a stand-out customer journey, and I can’t wait to see what he brings to the role.”

Martyn Atkinson, CIO, added: “It’s an absolute honour to be appointed as CIO at Metro Bank, which is undoubtedly the best place to be in British banking today. We are growing every day, have world-class agile technology, and are committed to servicing the needs of our customers through the channel of their choice, I can honestly say there isn’t a more exciting CIO position out there.”