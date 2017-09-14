Metail business event at London Fashion Week

Retail tech firm hosts Consumer First: The Next Big Thing in Fashion at London Fashion Week September 2017

Metail, London’s leading retail tech start-up, is hosting their inaugural talk at London Fashion Week (LFW), Consumer First: The Next Big Thing in Fashion.

During LFW, Consumer First will examine the tech innovations transforming the £66bn British fashion industry by empowering choice, delivery and design for consumers. Tech entrepreneurs, retail giants and industry experts will replace supermodels to discuss the digital companies disrupting every step of the fashion supply chain.

Dylan Jones, Editor-In-Chief at GQ, will chair the discussion, focusing on how the social media revolution has transformed the fashion industry and brought about greater diversity both from retailers and from fashion houses. Now, the consumer is in the spotlight.

Tom Adeyoola, founder and CEO of Metail, said: “Instead of fashion houses dictating to consumers what they want, consumers now have a world of choice, and are enabled by technology to access this from all four corners of the globe. Retail brands that don’t have the consumer front-of-mind are vanity-projects, and will not deliver financial results.”

As sales volumes decrease and footfall drops to ever-lower ebbs, Consumer First will discuss how retailers can act now, embrace technology and take the opportunity to buck the trend.

To discuss these issues, Metail’s CEO, Tom Adeyoola, will be joined in the VIP lounge at the Official LFW Venue, The Store Studios by speakers including former digital editor of British Vogue and Conde Nast Digital’s strategy director, Dolly Jones, Chief Strategy Officer at Myntra India, Ananya Tripathi, and Ben Bilboul, CEO of creative agency Karmarama, part of Accenture Interactive. An exciting MeModel demo is also being run by Accenture, having been showcased during Cannes Lions earlier this year.

Consumer Firstwill be taking place from 2.45pm at The Store Studios, 180 Strand, during London Fashion Week on 18 September 2017.