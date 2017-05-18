Messaging service WhatsApp in second global outage

Here’s what happened

WhatsApp the Facebook owned app wet offline for a second-time Wednesday evening across the globe.

Only two-weeks ago to the day, WhatsApp went down in the UK at 9pm Wednesday and thereafter the service went down in the US, South America and then Asia.

Last night’s outage left millions unable to use the service, it still unclear as to what caused the problem.

User’s posted these on Twitter:

I was in the middle of an very important conversation #whatsappdown — İskender Serdar Alex (@GheorghiuAlex9) May 17, 2017