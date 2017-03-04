Mercedes is to recall 75,000 UK cars due to fire risk

What happened?

Mercedes owner Daimler is to recall approximately 1m of its vehicles worldwide made between 2015 and 2017. The German carmaker has reported 51 fires worldwide, 30 of which are in the United States.

The problem has been identified to the ‘starting current limiter’. The German carmaker said in a statement:

“Daimler AG [Mercedes’ parent company] has discovered that on certain A-/B-/C-/E-Class as well as CLA, GLA and GLC vehicles, the starting current limiter could overload under unique conditions during the starting procedure.”

Concerning the UK’s position, Mercedes owners will be notified during March and again when replacement parts are available in July. “There are potentially 75,000 cars in the UK which will be affected by the recall. This is a recall which is yet to be issued.” Mercedes spokesman said to Car Dealer:

Mercedes said in US government documents released Friday: “that if for some reason the engine and transmission will not turn over, a current limiter in the starter motor can overheat from repeated attempts to start the vehicles.”

“That can cause the current limiter to overheat and melt nearby parts. Mercedes began investigating the problem last June after getting field reports of ‘thermally damaged’ current limiters.”

“Owners will be notified this month and again when replacement parts are available in July. It will take about an hour for dealers to install another fuse to prevent the problem. The repair will be done free of charge.” from Car Dealer Magazine.

Daimler ‘Couldn’t comment’ if there had actually been any issues to any of the Mercedes range here in the UK.