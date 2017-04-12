Melania Trump accepts damages from Daily Mail

The US First Lady, Melania Trump

Wednesday Melania Trump accepted an apology and damages from the Daily Mail in allegations about over her working as a professional model.

The Daily Mail published an article last August the court heard: “included false and defamatory claims” about her “which questioned the nature of her work as a professional model, and republished allegations that she provided services beyond simply modelling.”

The amount for the damages has not been disclosed although the costs and damages is thought to be less than £2.4m.