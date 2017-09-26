McVitie’s reduces Jaffa Cakes packet size from 12 to 10 in a box causing ‘outrage’ with the public

Choc horror,. shrinkflation strikes again

There are fears that the Jaffa Cake is the latest victim of shrinkflation, as McVitie’s has announced that their pack sizes are to be reduced from 12 to just 10 Jaffa Cakes.

Fans have hit out on Twitter with one saying, “I am shook.Never mind Brexit or impending nuclear war this is worst news of 2017.”

Horrified to hear that Jaffa Cakes are being cut from 12 to 10 in a box The jaffa binge is being cut short! — Rachel Rabbit (@Rachel_theRKB) September 26, 2017

Another wrote: “Horrified to hear that Jaffa Cakes are being cut from 12 to 10 in a box. The jaffa binge is being cut short!”

Londoners: Meet tonight at Nelson’s Column,Trafalgar Square, to protest against the Jaffa Cake scandal. — Tim Moots (@tim_moots) September 26, 2017

A McVitie’s spokeswoman said: “As a company, we have taken the decision to adjust the pack size of our McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes products and where we’ve reduced cake count, the RRP has also been reduced proportionately.

“This applies to all the core grocery channels.

“Our single packs (changing from 12 to 10 cakes) have reduced from an RRP of £1.15 to an RRP of 99p, and our twin packs (changing from 24 to 20 cakes) have reduced from an RRP of £2.19 to an RRP of £1.89.

“These changes represent the same price per cake, however pricing ultimately remains at the sole discretion of retailers.

“There is no change in the size, shape or weight of individual cakes in the McVitie’s Jaffa Cake range.”

Despite there now only being just 10 Jaffa Cakes in a box, some shops are selling them for the same price as when there was 12.