McDonald’s staff go on strike for first time in UK

Here’s why

McDonalds workers have begun the first ever strike by UK staff in the fast foods chains history.

Staff at two branches of the restaurants, Cambridge and Crayford, began the strike at midnight after they voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action over working conditions and zero-hours contracts.

The Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU), who represent the workers said staff want to end zero hours contracts to ensure job security and to earn at least £10 an hour.

The 40 or so striking workers have taken to picket lines outside the two restaurants and will attend a rally in Westminster later.

Ian Hodson, the union’s president, said: “We fully support the historic decision by these brave workers to stand up and fight back against McDonald’s - a company that has let them down one too many times.

“For far too long, workers in fast food restaurants such as McDonald’s have had to deal with poor working conditions, drastic cuts to employee hours, and even bullying in the workplace - viewed by many as a punishment for joining a union.”

A McDonald’s spokesman added: “The BFAWU has indicated that a small number of our people representing less than 0.01 per cent of our workforce are intending to strike in two of our 1,270 UK restaurants.

“As per the terms of the ballot, the dispute is solely related to our internal grievance procedures and not concerning pay or contracts.”