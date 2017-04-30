Marks and Spencer and Ocado are in talks for joint food delivery

Here’s why

According to the Sunday Telegraph talks are to start in the next few weeks as Marks and Spencer are exploring a tie-up with Ocado for food delivery.

Steve Rowe Marks and Spencer’s chief executive said last week that a team are looking into options to start a soft trial in the autumn although.

Rowe said that there are still “unanswered questions” about how to gain more customers for online shopping as currently Marks and Spencer does not offer online food shopping and Ocado will enable M&S to launch more quickly.

The Sunday Telegraph further reported that Ocado is restricted from any tie-up deals with Morrison’s direct rivals as well as the big supermarket rivals, Asda, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s including budget chains Lidl and Aldi except M&S.

Ocado is currently working on technology that will enable M&S to pick local orders from their 615 food stores instead of relying on a distribution centre.