Two-thirds of jobseekers find that nerves get the better of them in interviews

Research shows

New research by totaljobs has revealed that 65 per cent of jobseekers say nerves prevent them ‘showing off their true ability’ in interviews, while nearly half (41 per cent) say they feel anxious during an interview.

A quarter (26 per cent) of jittery jobseekers said they talk too quickly while one-in-five (20 per cent) said they talk too much. Over one-in-three (34 per cent) suffer from self-doubt during interviews, and 30 per cent lose their train of thought. Only 1 in 10 (10 per cent) jobseekers say they don’t suffer from anything in an interview, while 1 in 5 (19 per cent) feel very confident in interviews.

Given these pressures, it is perhaps no surprise that 47 per cent of jobseekers said interviews made them nervous or extremely nervous, third only to public speaking (61 per cent) and giving a wedding speech (58 per cent).

Top 10 jobseeker jitters

1. Feel anxious (41 per cent)

2. Start to doubt their abilities (34 per cent)

3. Lose their train of thought (30 per cent)

4. Talk too quickly (26 per cent)

5. Talk too much (20 per cent)

6. Overheat and get sweaty (19 per cent)

7. Get flustered (17 per cent)

8. Fidget (15 per cent)

9. Feel like they are going to be sick (9 per cent)

10. Behave awkwardly (8 per cent)

Totaljobs surveyed more than 6,000 jobseekers and 150 employers to learn more about what candidates believe are the biggest interview pressures. To help candidates through the daunting interview process, totaljobs has launched #TheElevatorPitch campaign with star of ‘The Apprentice’ Nick Hewer and psychologist Dr Linda Papadopoulos, to coach jobseekers in overcoming common interview pressures.

The biggest interview worry for jobseekers was not knowing the answers to interview questions (55 per cent) – even more of a concern than not actually getting the job (44 per cent).