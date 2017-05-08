Londoners most keen to impress employers

Study finds

First impressions are important, especially when you start a new job, but for the majority of professionals in London, it doesn’t stop there.

In fact, according to new data from CV-Library, the UK’s independent job board, over two thirds of workers in the capital (66.7 per cent) admitted that they aspire to impress their boss for as long as they work at that company.

The survey, which asked 1,000 UK workers about their attitudes towards impressing a new employer, reveals that respondents in London are taking the following approaches in a bid to please their new bosses

Effectively managing my workload 22.4 per cent

Taking on extra responsibilities outside of my job spec 15.2 per cent

Constantly putting forward new ideas 13.6 per cent

Always being punctual 10.4 per cent

Hitting my targets 10.3 per cent

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments: “Our findings suggest that workers in London are keen to impress their new employers, and this is unsurprising. If you want to get ahead in your career, coming across well is a key factor, especially when it comes to your boss. Effectively managing your time, taking on additional responsibilities and bringing new ideas to the table are all great ways to ensure your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. Working hard to impress your employer throughout your time at the company is a step in the right direction for climbing up the ladder, making it easier for your boss to recognise your continued dedication to the business.”