Major disruption at Waterloo as emergency works take place

Travel misery

Commuters are facing severe disruption Monday morning as engineers are carrying out repairs on a track near Waterloo station.

Trains coming in or out of Waterloo are affected with Platforms one to four closed. South West Trains which operates on the affected tracks said this disruption will last until 3pm Monday.

Train services were cancelled in both directions from Chessington South and Dorking to Waterloo.

Commuters have taken to social media Monday morning, Lucy Powell tweeted: “@SW_Trains no trains running from Woking into Waterloo. Major disruption. Avoid if possible. #SouthWestTrains #Woking.”

Massive disorganised delay into Waterloo from @SW_Trains but still better than @SouthernRailUK pic.twitter.com/YEdOxAxOio — Ed Scoble (@edscoble) April 10, 2017

Amanda Compton an ITV news co-ordinator wrote on Twitter: “Monday morning sardines into Waterloo after track fault.”