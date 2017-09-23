M3 Winchester is closed as Bomb disposal team attend ‘potential hazardous material’

Bomb scare causes chaos on the M3

Thousands of motorists have been left stranded on the M3 in Winchester, this incident first came to light at 04:00am Saturday morning.

Motorists have been told to find different routes, despite thousands of motorists being stranded on the M3 and surrounding area as the roads are grid locked.

Hampshire Police said: “We will endeavour to get the material cleared as soon as possible,” they confirmed that they are working with the British Army’s bomb disposal team, in order to find out what exactly the material is.

#WinchesterCity centre and all routes in are pretty well gridlocked at the moment…. pic.twitter.com/IxeKDdgAew — ROMANSE (@ROMANSE) September 23, 2017

Highways England has said that motorists are to expect long delays, the M3 will be closed for many more hours.