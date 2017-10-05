London’s digital connectivity for SMEs needs to get with the times

Find out why

M24Seven, Westminster City Council, TechUK and small businesses outline key focus areas to improve digital connectivity for SMEs in London

The government and industry discussed the critical need for giving London SMEs access to the best in class digital infrastructure. Poor connectivity in London requires a new approach urgently to reach its full digital potential and become a competitive force globally.

“Digital connectivity is front and centre for London’s economic growth and a key priority for the government. Small businesses are key drivers of the economy, job creation and innovation. London can’t do without them and they must get the full support that they deserve”, says Matt Hancock, Minister of State for Digital.

“London’s digital connectivity for SMEs simply isn’t good enough. It’s archaic and the hand brake is on, which stops these entrepreneurs and businesses doing what they do best: creating, innovating and growing the capital’s economy. M24Seven has already started loosening the hand brake by investing in a diverse radio network build in London. The industry and government need to start thinking differently, and act on this critical issue today – not tomorrow. ”, says Lee Perkins, CEO, M24Seven.

The panel debate,Connected SMEs – a catalyst for London’s economic growth,focused on the key areas central to supporting SMEs: private and public sector collaboration, support for SMEs and infrastructure investment. The event was hosted by Westminster Business Council, an organisation dedicated to the growth of business large and small across the City of Westminster.

The panellists – Lee Perkins, CEO, M24Seven; Ken Wright, Managing Director, Phoenix Artist Club; Julian McGougan, Head of Technology, TechUK; Jonathan Glanz, Lead Member for Broadband and Connectivity at Westminster City Council – debated key areas of concern regarding infrastructure in the capital.

The panel recommends:

London’s tech scene and impact on small businesses

Improving digital connectivity for SMEs needs urgent attention and is a collective responsibility between government and private sector

London’s competitiveness against other global tech hub relies on the capital getting improved digital infrastructure

SMEs need to better understand what digital connectivity means to them. The onus is on themselves as well as the industry to get better educated and educate on the details and benefits of digital connectivity

Digital infrastructure investment and collaboration

Investment in digital infrastructure needs new thinking to address areas such as London’s ‘not-spots’ and more wireless/radio roof top connectivity installations as opposed to digging up roads

London needs more infrastructure investment around proven initiatives such as voucher schemes, as there are still too many hurdles for SMEs

There needs to be better collaboration within councils and a more joined-up approach between public and private sectors to better understand and communicate the benefits of digital connectivity

Regulations and policy