Londoners are the most likely to haggle on a job offer

Study finds

New data from the UK’s leading independent job board, CV-Library, has found that Londoners are the most likely to negotiate with potential employers over a job offer – with 59.3 per cent admitting that they do this.

The survey, which explored the views of 1,200 UK workers, found that over two thirds (67.3 per cent) of Londoners admit to having high expectations when it comes to looking and applying for jobs, with 59.3 per cent stating that they would feel comfortable negotiating a job offer.

When asked what the key areas were that they would negotiate on within a job offer, respondents in London cited the following:

1. Salary (74.9 per cent)

2. Working hours (46.2 per cent)

3. Flexible working (43.2 per cent)

4. Benefits (38 per cent)

5. Holiday allowance (23.8 per cent)

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library comments: “It’s fair to say that Britain is a nation of hagglers in every respect. Nowadays, negotiations aren’t just made at the local market, but in shops, hotels and even during the job hunting process! The shift in power within the job market means that many candidates know their worth and will only move for a job that meets all of their criteria.

“Salary continues to be the main driver for Londoners, with many refusing to move jobs unless they’re receiving a significant pay increase. What’s more, with work/life balance becoming more important in today’s working world, today’s candidates want confirmation that they’re not going to be glued to their desks for all hours of the day. There is always room for negotiation with job offers; you just have to be confident about your position.”