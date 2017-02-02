What you need to know about the upcoming Tube Strike

Peak times will be affected…

Tube Chiefs have warned of a planned Tube Strike involving 3,000 RMT staff which will close many lines and stations across central London after 6pm on Sunday.

London Undergound has published a Tube map indicating which lines will be closed and where.

Most lines within the area bordered by the Circle Line in Zone 1 will be affected with closures going on for various lengths of times, peak periods are included in this.

Some lines and stations outside the central area will also be affected, this includes the Victoria line to Victoria, the Bakerloo line to Elephant & Castle and the Piccadilly line from Barons Court to Arnos Grove.

Passengers are being advised to use the Tube to get as close to their destinations as possible and should walk the rest of the way.

Staff are set to walk out at 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday the 6 February.

Another walkout is timed for Tuesday 7 February at 10am until Wednesday 8 February at 1am.

Stations that will start closing on Sunday from 8pm will be Victoria, Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road, Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus.

From 5:30 until 7am on Monday 6 February there will be a “very limited” service through much of Zone 1, this is expected to last for most of the day.

Tuesday 7 February will see a limited service from 12 noon, from 8pm lines and stations will close.

On Wednesday 8 February, there will be no service, Zone 1 lines and stations will be closed until 7am. After this services will be “very limited”.