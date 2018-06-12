Unite signs historic recognition agreement with Ryanair

Take a look

Ryanair’s UK cabin crew will for the first time ever have a union on their side providing representation and negotiating pay, hours and holidays after the country’s biggest union, Unite signed a historic recognition agreement with the airline.



The recognition agreement covers around 650 directly employed cabin crew operating out of Ryanair’s UK bases at Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool, London Stansted, Luton, Manchester and Prestwick airports.



It secures full consultation rights and collective bargaining for UK cabin crew. Three Unite representatives who will form the negotiating committee will be given paid rostered time off to fulfil their union duties in representing Unite members at the low cost airline.



Unite represents over 25,000 cabin crew working for major airlines operating out of the UK and will now be seeking to secure similar agreements covering the remaining Ryanair cabin crew who are indirectly employed to work for the airline via employment agencies.



Commenting Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said: “This is a historic agreement and a significant step by Ryanair. For the first time ever Ryanair’s UK cabin crew will have a recognised union in their corner to deal with workplace issues and collectively bargain on pay.



“I’d urge all UK based Ryanair cabin crew to join Unite and be part of one the biggest trade unions in the world representing airline workers.



“I would like to thank all those involved in securing this agreement which shows what can be achieved by patient, determined negotiation. Over the coming days and weeks Unite will be seeking similar agreements with the employment agencies which indirectly employ the remainder of Ryanair’s UK cabin crew.



“Unite looks forward to building a positive relationship with Ryanair that benefits passengers and workers alike.”