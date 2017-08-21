Union calls on new Chinese operator to honour commitment to South West Trains

New row to erupt

As Chinese State owned MTR takes over the South West Trains contract RMT has called on SWT Chinese owner’s operator to honour previous commitments made to South West Trains passengers to keep a guard on every train.

A SWT poster campaign aimed at passengers (attached) said: “We employ absolute legends. We call them guards and there is one on every one of our trains.”

Whilst on the SWT website the promise to passengers says: “Guards - To help keep you informed and safe on our train we employ ‘legends’ - well, at least that’s what our customers think. From our fantastic drivers getting you to your destination on time to our experienced and knowledgeable guards who will be sure to bring a warm and friendly smile to your journey, you can rest assured you are travelling in safe hands.”

The call came as a rail guards protest takes place at Waterloo Station this morning at the start of the first full day of the new SWT Franchise.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “As this new franchise begins we are calling for SWT’s Chinese owners to honour the promise to passengers that they will have a guard on every one of their trains to keep passenger safe and informed.

“We are not asking for anything new just simply what passengers had already been promised. We hope that SWTs owners can unequivocally say there will continue to be a guard on every one of their trains in line with the promise made to passengers.”