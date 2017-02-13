Union calls off Tube strike threat after new deal

Take a look…

Union officials have called off strike threats to the London Underground after coming to an agreement on a new deal with Transport for London (TfL).

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) has announced it will be calling off its over time ban, it is now expected to see “rapid improvement” in safety standards following the agreement.

The London Underground has been hit with many strikes since Mayor Sadiq Khan came into office, commuters faced disruption and chaos because of this.

The most recent strikes which hit the capital in January saw 40 per cent of stations on the Tube network close.

The unions complained that cutbacks to staffing levels had resulted in dangerous conditions for both staff and passengers.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes, spoke up about the deal and said: “Enormous credit must be paid to our members on our Tube.”

“In refusing to work overtime for the last few months, they have proved beyond any doubt that our Tube was no longer employing enough people for stations to meet minimum legal staffing requirements to remain open, let alone deal with congestion or other major security issues.”

“Boris Johnson’s cull of over 800 jobs blew all safety procedures apart.”

“Reassignments of staff from CCTV monitoring and evacuation responsibility on to gate lines to implement his deep cuts left staff terrified for their own safety, as well as that of passengers.”